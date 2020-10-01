SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates U.S. Gold Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.S. Gold Corp. ("USAU" or the "Company") (USAU) - Get Report in connection with the Company's August 10, 2020 merger agreement with Northern Panther Resource Corporation ("Northern Panther") and August 10, 2020 securities purchase agreement with certain investors ("Purchasers"). Under the terms of each agreement, the Company's shareholders will vote to approve the issuance of shares of USAU common stock upon: (i) conversion of the Series H Convertible Preferred Stock issued as part of the merger consideration to Northern Panther; (ii) conversion of the Series I Convertible Preferred Stock issued in a private placement to the Purchasers; and (iii) the exercise of certain warrants issued in a private placement to the Purchasers, in each case in excess of 20% of USAU's common stock outstanding.

WeissLaw is investigating whether USAU's board acted in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the share issuance, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction is fully and fairly disclosed to USAU's public shareholders in USAU's September 14, 2020 definitive proxy statement.

