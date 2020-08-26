SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Trine Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trine Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trine Acquisition Corp. ("TRNE" or the "Company") (TRNE) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately-held mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions company Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TRNE will acquire Desktop Metal through a reverse merger that will result in Desktop Metal becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.5 billion. At closing, current TRNE shareholders (other than the founder) and new PIPE investors will own a meager 33% of the combined company, leaving the majority stake to Desktop Metal's existing shareholders.

WeissLaw is investigating whether TRNE's board acted in the best interest of TRNE's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Desktop Metal, whether the deal's equity split is fair to TRNE shareholders, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to TRNE public shareholders.

