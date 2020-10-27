SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. ("TPRE" or the "Company") (TPRE) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed cash-and-stock merger with Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. ("Sirius"). As part of the merger consideration contemplated by the proposed transaction, TPRE will issue a number of common shares, warrants and Series A Preference Shares ("Share Issuance") along with cash consideration and a Contingent Value Right ("CVR") at the election of Sirius stockholders.

WeissLaw is investigating whether TPRE's board acted in the best interest of TPRE's public shareholders in agreeing to acquire Sirius, whether the board was fully informed as to the potentially dilutive effect of the Share Issuance, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board, the valuation of the CVR, and the financial analyses supporting the transaction is fully and fairly disclosed to TPRE public shareholders.

