SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates The Michaels Companies, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Michaels Companies, Inc. ("Michaels" or the "Company") (MIK) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo") (APO) - Get Report. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the Company's shareholders will receive $22.00 for each share of Michaels common stock that they hold.

If you own Michaels shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/mik/

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP 1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Michaels' board acted in the best interest of Michaels' public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the $22.00 offer price adequately compensates Michaels' shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Michaels' public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

