SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Talend S.A.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Talend S.A. ("Talend" or the "Company") (TLND) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo, L.P., a private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the Company's shareholders will receive $66.00 for each ordinary share of Talend and American Depositary Share that they hold.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Talend's board acted in the best interest of Talend's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the $66.00 offer price adequately compensates Talend's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Talend's public shareholders. Notably, at least one analyst has set a price target for the Company of $72.00, $6.00 above the per-share offer price.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.

