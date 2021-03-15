SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Super League Gaming, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Super League Gaming, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Super League Gaming, Inc. ("Super League" or the "Company") (SLGG) - Get Report in connection with the Company's acquisition of privately-held Mobcrush Streaming, Inc. ("Mobcrush"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, current holders of Mobcrush common and preferred stock will receive 0.528 shares of the Company's common stock for each share of Mobcrush that they hold, which will result in Super League issuing approximately 12.5 million new shares to current Mobcrush stockholders.

If you own Super League shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/SLGG/

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Super League's board acted in the best interest of Super League's public stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Mobcrush and the dilutive effect of the share issuance, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Super League's public stockholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-super-league-gaming-inc-301247324.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP