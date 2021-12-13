SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates SPX FLOW, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SPX FLOW, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SPX FLOW, Inc. ("FLOW" or the "Company") (FLOW) - Get SPX Flow, Inc. Report, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds (" Lone Star"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $86.50 per share in cash for each share of FLOW common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $3.8 billion.

If you own FLOW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/flow Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7 th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) FLOW 's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $86.50 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates FLOW's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $108 per share, $21.50 above the per-share merger consideration.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

