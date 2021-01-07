SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V ("IPOE" or the "Company") (IPOE) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately held financial services platform Social Finance, Inc. ("SoFi"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IPOE will acquire SoFi through a reverse merger that will result in SoFi becoming a publicly listed company. The deal values SoFi at an equity value of $8.65 billion.

If you own IPOE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests

http://www.weisslawllp.com/IPOE/

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether IPOE's board acted in the best interest of IPOE's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of SoFi, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to IPOE's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

