SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sevier County Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. ("SVRH" or the "Company") (OTC: SVRH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (SMBK) - Get Report. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SVRH shareholders will receive 0.4116 shares of SmartFinancial for each share of SVRH common stock that they own, representing implied consideration of $8.75 based upon SmartFinancial's April 13, 2021 closing price of $21.25, provided that holders of fewer than 20,000 shares of SVRH common stock can elect to receive either 0.4116 shares of SmartFinancial or cash in an amount to be calculated based on the average trading price of SmartFinancial's common stock prior to the closing of the transaction, for each share of SVRH common stock that they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $38.2 million.

If you own SVRH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/SVRH/

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) SVRH's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates SVRH's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

