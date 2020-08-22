SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings ("SCBH" or the "Company") (OTCPK: SCBH) in connection with...

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings ("SCBH" or the "Company") (OTCPK: SCBH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Enterprise Financial Services Corp ("Enterprise Financial"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SCBH shareholders will receive 0.5061 shares of Enterprise Financial common stock for each SCBH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $15.50 based upon Enterprise Financial's August 20, 2020 closing price of $30.63.

WeissLaw is investigating whether SCBH's board acted to maximize shareholder value in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the process leading up to the merger and the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to SCBH shareholders.

