SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates RealPage, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RealPage, Inc. ("RealPage" or the "Company") (RP) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo, L.P., a private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RealPage shareholders will receive $88.75 in cash for each share of RealPage common stock that they hold.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether RealPage's board acted in the best interest of RealPage's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration represents full and fair value for RealPage shares, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction has been fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.

