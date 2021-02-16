SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Protective Insurance Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Protective Insurance Corporation ("Protective" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTVCA) in...

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Protective Insurance Corporation ("Protective" or the "Company") (PTVCA) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by The Progressive Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Protective shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $338 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether the special committee of Protective's board ("Special Committee") acted in the best interest of Protective's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the $23.30 merger consideration adequately compensates Protective's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and Special Committee and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Protective's public shareholders.

