SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. ("Prevail" or the "Company") (PRVL) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will only receive $22.50 per share in cash for each share of Prevail common stock that they hold. Additionally, Prevail shareholders will be entitled to receive a contingent value right worth up to $4.00 per share in cash, to be paid subject to certain terms and conditions upon the first regulatory approval for commercial sale of a Prevail product in one of the following countries: United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy or Spain.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) Prevail's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Prevail's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

