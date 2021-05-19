SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Ondas Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ondas Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas" or the "Company") (ONDS) in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics") in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Ondas will acquire American Robotics for (a) cash consideration of approximately $7,500,000, (b) 6,750,000 shares of Company common stock, (c) warrants exercisable for 1,875,000 shares of Company common stock, and (d) a potential cash payment released to the Company's stockholders from the Company's PPP Loan Escrow Amount. The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $70.6 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Ondas' board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration is fair to Ondas' shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

