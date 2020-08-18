SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates NTN Buzztime, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NTN Buzztime, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NTN Buzztime, Inc. ("NTN" or the "Company") (NYSE American: NTN) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately-held biopharmaceutical company Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC ("Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTN will combine with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and cease to exist, and the combined company will continue to operate under the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics name. At close of the transaction, current Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics equity holders will own 94.08% of the surviving entity, leaving shareholders of NTN with a mere 5.92% ownership stake in the newly combined company.

WeissLaw is investigating whether NTN's board acted in the best interest of NTN's shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, whether the deal's equity split is fair to NTN shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process leading up to the merger and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to NTN shareholders.

