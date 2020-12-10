SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Neos Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Neos Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. ("NEOS" or the "Company") (NEOS) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Aytu BioScience, Inc. ("Aytu") (AYTU) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NEOS shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.1088 shares of Aytu common stock for each NEOS share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of a mere $0.74 based upon Aytu's December 9, 2020 closing price of $6.83. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, NEOS shareholders will only own approximately 30% of the combined company.

If you own NEOS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/NEOS/

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether NEOS' board acted in the best interest of NEOS' public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the sales process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst has set a price target for the Company as high as $10 per share, over 13 times the value of the implied per-share merger consideration.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

