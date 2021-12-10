SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates MPB BHC, INC.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MPB BHC, INC.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MPB BHC, INC. ("MPB" or the "Company") (OTC: MPHX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Alerus Financial Corporation ("Alerus") (ALRS) - Get Alerus Financial Corporation Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MPB's shareholders will receive 0.74 of a share of Alerus for each MPB share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $14.32 based upon MPB's December 8, 2021 closing price of $19.35.

If you own MPB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mphx Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7 th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) MPB's board acted in the best interest of MPB's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates MPB's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to MPB's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-mpb-bhc-inc-301441916.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP