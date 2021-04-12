SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Luminex Corporation

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Luminex Corporation ("Luminex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LMNX) in connection with the...

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Luminex Corporation ("Luminex" or the "Company") (LMNX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin S.p.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive only $37.00 per share in cash for each share of Luminex common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at $1.8 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Luminex's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $37.00 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Luminex's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, the $37.00 merger consideration is $11.00 below the high analyst price target set for the company's stock of $48.00.

