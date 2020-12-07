SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Landcadia Holdings II, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. ("Landcadia" or the "Company") (LCA) - Get Report in connection with the Company's interested-party conflicted acquisition of privately-held online gaming company Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. ("Golden Nugget") via a reverse merger which will result in Golden Nugget becoming a public company trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "GNOG." Landcadia's Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tilman Fertitta also owns Golden Nugget, and therefore stands on both sides of the proposed transaction.

If you own Landcadia shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/LCA/

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP 1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating (i) whether Landcadia's committee of the board that approved the transaction (the "Committee") was truly independent (as required by law) and acted in the best interest of Landcadia's public stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) whether the Committee was fully informed as to the value of Golden Nugget, (iii) whether the deal's equity split is fair to Landcadia's stockholders, and (iv) whether all information regarding the sales process undertaken by the board and financial analyses supporting the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Landcadia's public stockholders. These issues are of particular concern given the conflicts of interest permeating the proposed transaction based on Tillman Fertitta's ownership roles at both Landcadia and Golden Nugget.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-landcadia-holdings-ii-inc-301187729.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP