SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates GreenVision Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenVision Acquisition Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. ("GRNV" or the "Company") (GRNV) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately-held health management company Accountable Healthcare America, Inc. ("AHA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRNV will acquire AHA through a reverse merger that will result in AHA becoming a publicly-listed company. The post-merger entity is expected to have an initial market capitalization of approximately $127 million. Upon consummation of the deal, AHA's current shareholders will own approximately 71% of the combined company.

WeissLaw is investigating whether GRNV's board acted in the best interest of GRNV's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of AHA, whether the deal's equity split is fair to GRNV shareholders, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to GRNV public shareholders.

