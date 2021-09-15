SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates GreenSky, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenSky, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenSky, Inc. ("GreenSky" or the "Company") (GSKY) - Get GreenSky, Inc. Class A Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GreenSky shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs stock for each GreenSky share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.11 based upon Goldman Sachs's September 14, 2021 closing price of $403.69. The all-stock transaction is valued at approximately $2.24 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) GreenSky's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates GreenSky's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

