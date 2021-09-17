SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Great Western Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. ("Great Western" or the "Company") (GWB) - Get Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("First Interstate") (FIBK) - Get First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Class A Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive .8425 shares of First Interstate stock for each Great Western share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $33.00 based upon First Interstate's September 16, 2021 closing price of $39.17. Upon completion of the transaction, First Interstate shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company, while Great Western shareholders will only own 43% of the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Great Western's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Great Western's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

