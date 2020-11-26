SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates FS KKR Capital Corp. II

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FS KKR Capital Corp.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FS KKR Capital Corp. II ("FSKR" or the "Company") (FSKR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - Get Report. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FSKR shareholders will be entitled to receive a number of FSK shares with a net asset value per share ("NAV") equal to the NAV of the FSKR shares they hold, to be determined shortly before closing.

If you own FSKR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/FSKR/

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) the exchange ratio is fair to FSKR public shareholders, and FSKR's board acted in the best interest of shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) FSKR's board was truly independent and acted to maximize shareholder value in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (iii) FSKR's board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and (iv) whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-fs-kkr-capital-corp-ii-301180817.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP