SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Front Yard Residential Corporation

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation ("Front Yard" or the "Company") (RESI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by a partnership led by Pretium Partners, LLC and Ares Management Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Front Yard shareholders will receive $13.50 per share in cash.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Front Yard's board acted in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Front Yard stockholders.

