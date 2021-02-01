SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates FAST Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FAST Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FAST Acquisition Corp. ("FST" or the "Company") (FST) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Fertitta Entertainment Inc. ("Fertitta"), the parent company of Golden Nugget/Landry's. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FST will acquire Fertitta through a reverse merger that will result in Fertitta becoming a publicly traded company. The transaction values the combined company at an enterprise value of $6.6 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether FST's board acted in the best interest of FST's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Fertitta, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to FST public shareholders.

