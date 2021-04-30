SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Falcon" or the "Company") (FCAC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Sharecare ("Sharecare"), a privately-held digital health and fitness company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Falcon will acquire Sharecare through a reverse merger that will result in Sharecare becoming a public company trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker symbol "SHCR." The combined company will have an estimated initial enterprise value of approximately $3.9 billion.

If you own Falcon shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/FCAC/

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Falcon's board acted in the best interest of Falcon's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Sharecare, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Falcon public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-falcon-capital-acquisition-corp-301281512.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP