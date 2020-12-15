SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Experience Investment Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Experience Investment Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Experience Investment Corp. ("EXPC" or the "Company") (EXPC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. ("Blade"), a privately-held technology-powered air mobility company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXPC will acquire Blade through a reverse merger that will result in Blade becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. The estimated post-transaction equity value of the combined company is approximately $825 million.

WeissLaw is investigating whether EXPC's board acted in the best interest of EXPC's public stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Blade, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to EXPC's public stockholders.

