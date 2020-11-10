SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Emisphere Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Emisphere Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Emisphere Technologies, Inc. ("EMIS" or the "Company") (OTC: EMIS) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo"). Under the terms of the agreement, EMIS stockholders are expected to receive approximately $7.82 for each share of EMIS common stock that they hold, depending upon the amount of cash and debt held on hand at closing.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) the special committee of EMIS' board acted in the best interest of EMIS's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share consideration being paid adequately compensates EMIS minority shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed, in light of the fact that the majority of EMIS' shares are controlled by the EMIS board and an affiliated management fund and the board thus stands on both sides of the proposed transaction.

