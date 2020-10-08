SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Eaton Vance Corp.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eaton Vance Corp.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eaton Vance Corp. ("EV" or the "Company") (EV) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Morgan Stanley ("Morgan Stanley") (MS) - Get Report. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, for each share of EV common stock that they own, EV shareholders have the option to receive (i) $28.25 in cash and 0.5833 of a share of Morgan Stanley common stock (the "Mixed Consideration"); (ii) an amount of all cash, subject to a proration and adjustment mechanism; or (iii) a number of shares of Morgan Stanley common stock subject to a proration and adjustment mechanism . The implied per-share value of the Mixed Consideration is approximately $56.66 based upon Morgan Stanley's October 7, 2020, closing price of $48.71.

If you own EV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/EV/

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq. WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether EV's board acted in the best interest of EV's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-eaton-vance-corp-301149116.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP