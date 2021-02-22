SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company ("Cooper" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTB) in connection with the...

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company ("Cooper" or the "Company") (CTB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cooper shareholders will receive $41.75 in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per share of Cooper stock, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $54.36 based upon Goodyear's February 19, 2021 closing price of $13.90.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) Cooper's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Cooper's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

