SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Cimarex Energy Co.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cimarex Energy Co.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cimarex Energy Co. ("Cimarex" or the "Company") (XEC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation ("Cabot") (COG) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share of Cimarex common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $71.50 based upon Cabot's May 21, 2021 closing price of $17.81. At close of the transaction, Cimarex shareholders are expected to own 50.5% of the newly-combined company, with Cabot stockholders owning approximately 49.5%.

If you own Cimarex shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/XEC/

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Cimarex's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the combined company, whether the deal's equity split is fair to Cimarex stockholders, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-cimarex-energy-co-301298035.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP