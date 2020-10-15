SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Churchill Capital Corp. II

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Churchill Capital Corp.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Churchill Capital Corp. II ("CCX" or the "Company") (CCX) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"), a privately-held digital learning and talent management solutions company. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CCX will acquire Skillsoft through a reverse merger that will result in Skillsoft becoming a publicly-traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. The proposed transaction values the combined company at approximately $1.3 billion. Upon closing, publicly-traded Skillsoft will acquire IT company Global Knowledge Training LLC for approximately $233 million, bringing the value of the entire transaction to nearly $1.5 billion.

WeissLaw is investigating whether CCX's board acted in the best interest of CCX's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Skillsoft, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to CCX public shareholders.

