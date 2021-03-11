SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("Bryn Mawr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BMTC) in connection...

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("Bryn Mawr" or the "Company") (BMTC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WSFS Financial Corporation ("WSFS") (WSFS) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bryn Mawr shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS common stock for each Bryn Mawr share that they own, representing an implied per-share value of $48.55 for Bryn Mawr stockholders based on the $53.94 closing price of WSFS stock on March 9, 2021. The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $976.4 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Bryn Mawr's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Bryn Mawr's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

