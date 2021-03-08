SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Athene Holding Ltd.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Athene Holding Ltd.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene" or the "Company") (ATH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo") (APO) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding Class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $56.94 based upon Apollo's March 5, 2021 closing price of $49.56. Upon closing of the merger, current Apollo shareholders will own approximately 76% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, and Athene shareholders will own approximately 24%. The transaction is valued at approximately $11 billion for Athene.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) Athene's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Athene's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

