SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aspen Technology, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aspen Technology, Inc. ("Aspen Technology" or the "Company") (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. Report in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Emerson Electric Co.'s (EMR) - Get Emerson Electric Co. Report industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aspen Technology shareholders will receive approximately $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of Aspen Technology common stock they own, for total implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $160 per share.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Aspen Technology's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration is fair to Aspen Technology's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

