SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates American River Bankshares

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of American River Bankshares ("AMRB" or the "Company") (AMRB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Bank of Marin Bancorp ("BMRC") (BMRC) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AMRB shareholders will receive 0.575 shares of BMRC common stock for each AMRB share that they own, representing implied consideration of approximately $22.46 based upon BMRC's April 16, 2021 closing price of $39.06. The transaction is valued at approximately $134.5 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) AMRB's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates AMRB's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

