SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of Class Action On Behalf Of ViacomCBS, Inc. (VIAC) Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ViacomCBS, Inc. (VIAC) securities between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

ViacomCBS, Inc. (VIAC) Shareholders Harmed When Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley Sold Shares

According to the complaint, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley sold ViacomCBS, Inc. shares while in possession of material non-public information. Specifically, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley knew Archegos Capital Management would need to fully liquidate its position in ViacomCBS based on margin call pressures. Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley sold billions worth of ViacomCBS securities with this knowledge, sending ViacomCBS stock into a tailspin and avoiding billions in losses. When the market learned the truth, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased shares of ViacomCBS, Inc. (VIAC) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, you have until December 28, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

