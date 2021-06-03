Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) For Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of The GEO Group, Inc.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) - Get Report for breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020. The GEO Group is an integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers.

If you suffered a loss due to The GEO Group's misconduct, click here.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to a class action complaint filed on behalf of purchasers of The GEO Group between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020, The GEO Group touted the Company's COVID-19 response. Specifically, the Company stated "from the outset of this global pandemic our corporate, regional and field staff have implemented comprehensive steps to address and mitigate the risks of COVID-19 to all of those in our care and our employees." On May 6, 2020, The GEO Group reaffirmed the competency of its COVID-19 response stating it "issued guidance to all of our facilities, consistent with the guidance issued for correctional and detention facilities by the Centers for Disease Control." Despite these positive representations, on June 17, 2020, The Intercept published an article detailing a significant COVID-19 outbreak at a halfway house operated by The GEO Group. The report characterized The GEO Group's response as "blundering" and went on further to state "the virus spread not in spite of the facility's efforts to contain it, but because of it" with overcrowding conditions and lack of enforcement of personal protective measures. On this news, GEO Group's share price fell almost 8% to close at $12.17 per share.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) shareholders have options.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:Lauren Levi(800) 350-6003 llevi@robbinsllp.com Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against The GEO Group, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about corporate executives engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005965/en/