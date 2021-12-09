SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates View, Inc. (VIEW) F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) to determine whether certain View officers and directors violated securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating View, Inc. (VIEW) to determine whether certain View officers and directors violated securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. View manufactures smart building products that are purportedly designed to improve people's health, productivity, and experience while reducing energy consumption. Its primary product is a proprietary electrochromic glass panel that intelligently adjusts in response to the sun by tinting from clear to dark states, reducing heat and glare.

View, Inc. (VIEW) May Have Misrepresented its Previously Disclosed Warranty Accruals

On November 30, 2020, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and View announced they had entered into a definitive merger agreement. On March 8, 2021, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and View combined via a business combination with View as the surviving public entity.

According to a class action complaint filed on behalf of purchasers of View, between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, View stated that it had recorded a one-time warranty accrual of $24.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. On August 16, 2021, View announced it "began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual." On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.26, or over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021.

It appears that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product and that there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual. As a result, View misstated its financial results.

