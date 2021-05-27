SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. The Company's product candidates include PRV-103 teplizumad and mAb, in Phase III clinical trial for interception of Type 1 diabetes ("T1D").

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Made Misstatements Regarding its Deteriorating Financial Condition

According to the complaint, during the class period, the Company touted the FDA's submission of a Biologics License Application ("BLA") for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of T1D in at-risk individuals, and granted Provention's request for Priority Review and assigned a user fee goal date of July 2, 2021, under the Prescription Drug User-Fee Act. However, these statements were false and/or misleading in that they failed to disclose that: (i) the teplizumab BLA was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure FDA approval; (ii) the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; and (iii) the Company had overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and the commercialization timeline for the drug.

On April 8, 2021, Provention issued a press release announcing that it had received "notification on April 2, 2021 from the [FDA], stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Company's [BLA] for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical [T1D], the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time." On this news, Provention's stock price fell $1.73 per share, or almost 18%, to close at $8.00 per share on April 9, 2021.

