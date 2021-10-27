Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Acquisition Of PAE Incorporated (PAE) By Amentum Government Services LLC May Not Be In Shareholders' Best Interests

Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating the acquisition of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) by Amentum Government Services LLC.

Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating the acquisition of PAE Incorporated (PAE) by Amentum Government Services LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, PAE stockholders will receive $10.15 in cash for each share of PAE common stock owned.

If you own shares of PAE Incorporated, click here.

Is the Proposed Acquisition Best for PAE Incorporated (PAE) and Its Shareholders?

According to the Proxy Statement, PAE's board approved a merger agreement with Amentum in which PAE will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Amentum. The deal is valued at approximately $1.9 billion and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Robbins LLP is concerned that PAE's board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) Shareholders Have Legal Options . If you own shares of PAE Incorporated, contact us to learn more about your legal rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas(800) 350-6003 adumas@robbinsllp.com Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in securities litigation and shareholder rights law. The law firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027006167/en/