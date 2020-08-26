Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces A Shareholder Has Sued Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) - Get Report filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between June 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020. Vaxart engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines.

If you suffered a loss due to Vaxart's misconduct, click here.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Offers Spring-Loaded Stock Options to Insiders

In early 2020, Vaxart's shares only traded around $0.35 when the Company began developing a COVID-19 vaccine. As time progressed, the Company continuously touted positive improvements in its COVID-19 vaccine development efforts. On June 8, 2020, Vaxart amended Armistice Capital LLP's warrant agreements, which amounted to approximately 30% of the Company's outstanding stock, allowing Armistice to exercise its warrants on approximately 21 million shares immediately. Over the next week, Vaxart also issued millions of dollars in favorable stock options to its senior executives. One June 25, Vaxart announced an agreement that would "enable the large scale manufacturing and ultimate supply of our COVID-19 vaccine for the US, Europe and other countries in need." This news caused Vaxart's stock to nearly double. Then, on June 26, 2020, Vaxart announced that its coronavirus vaccine had been selected by the U.S. government for Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat COVID-19, causing the stock to again increase. Armistice exercised its 20.8 million warrants and sold 27.6 million shares between June 26 and 29, 2020, reducing its beneficial ownership in Vaxart from 29% to 0.2%, for approximately $200 million. Then, on July 25, a New York Times article revealed Vaxart did not receive significant financial support from Operation Warp Speed and that its main founder profited by over $200 million through undisclosed stock options granted just prior to the announcement. The stock dropped on this news and now trades at just under $7.00.

Vaxart (VXRT) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:Lauren Levi(800) 350-6003 llevi@robbinsllp.com Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Vaxart settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005807/en/