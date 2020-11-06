SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors Of Investigation Of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. ("BioSpecifics") (NASDAQ GS: BSTC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BioSpecifics' agreement to be acquired by Endo International plc (NASDAQ GS: ENDP). Under the terms of the agreement, BioSpecifics' shareholders will receive $88.50 per share in cash.

