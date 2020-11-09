SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Navistar International Corporation Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Navistar International Corporation ("Navistar") (NAV) - Get Report regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Navistar's agreement to be acquired by TRATON SE. Under the terms of the agreement, Navistar's shareholders will receive $44.50 in cash per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-navistar-international-corporation.

You may contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

