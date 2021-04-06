SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Vroom, Inc. - VRM

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vroom, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vroom, Inc. ("Vroom" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vroom and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 3, 2021, after the market closed, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported that fourth quarter "Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit." Vroom also reported that for the fourth quarter, its "[n]et loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million."

On this news, Vroom's stock price fell $12.29 per share, or 27.9%, to close at $31.61 per share on March 4, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

