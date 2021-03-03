SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Tyson Foods, Inc. - TSN

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. ("Tyson" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tyson and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 15, 2020, the New York City Comptroller ("NYC Comptroller") called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to open an investigation into Tyson for providing shareholders with "materially false or misleading information regarding Tyson's response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting risk factors." In a public statement, the NYC Comptroller stated that "[t]here is human cost to Tyson's failures—preventable deaths, hospitalizations and sick workers. These failures have material impacts on its business operations that carry serious risks for shareholders."

On this news, Tyson's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 2.54%, to close at $68.25 per share on December 15, 2020.

