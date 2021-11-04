SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of The Joint Corp. - JYNT

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Joint Corp.

The investigation concerns whether Joint and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 7, 2021, market analyst The Bear Cave issued a report alleging problems at Joint, alleging that the franchisor of chiropractic clinics has been re-acquiring struggling clinics, may be using an undisclosed related party to make loans to franchises, and has been overbilling customers.

On this news, Joint's stock price fell $10.89, or 11.29%, to close at $85.53 on October 7, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

