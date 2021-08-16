SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Tattooed Chef, Inc. - TTCF

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tattooed Chef, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tattooed Chef, Inc. ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company") (TTCF) - Get Report. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tattooed Chef and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 12, 2021, Tattooed Chef issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other results, the Company disclosed revenue of $50.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.35 million.

On this news, Tattooed Chef's stock price fell $3.30 per share, or 16.25%, to close at $17.01 per share on August 13, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

