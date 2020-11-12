SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SUPN

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Supernus or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SUPN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Supernus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2020, post-market, Supernus disclosed receipt of a complete response letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding its new drug application ("NDA") for SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD in pediatric patients aged 6-17 years old. Specifically, the FDA's CRL "indicate[d] that the review cycle for the application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form," and that "[t]he primary issue cited in the SPN-812 CRL relates to the Company's in-house laboratory that conducts analytical testing, which recently moved to a new location."

On this news, Supernus's stock price fell $3.88 per share, or 15.53%, to close at $21.08 per share on November 10, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

