SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of SOS Limited - SOS

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SOS Limited ("SOS" or the "Company") (NYSE: SOS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether SOS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 26, 2021, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") and Culper Research ("Culper") released commentary on SOS, claiming that the Company was an intricate "pump and dump" scheme that used fake addresses and doctored photos of crypto miners to create an illusion of success. The analysts noted, for example, that SOS's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings listed a hotel room as the Company's headquarters. The analysts also questioned whether SOS had actually purchased mining rigs that it claimed to own, as the entity from which SOS purportedly bought the mining rigs appeared to be a fake shell company. The analysts further alleged that the photos SOS had published of their purported "mining rigs" were phony. Culper noted that photographs of SOS's "miners" did not depict the A10 Pro machines that the Company claimed to own and instead appeared to show different devices altogether. Hindenburg, for its part, found that the original images from SOS's website actually belonged to another company.

On this news, SOS's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $1.27 per share, or 21.03%, to close at $4.77 per ADR on February 26, 2021.

